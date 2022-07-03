Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $275,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 121,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

