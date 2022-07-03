Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,365,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

