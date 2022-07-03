Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after purchasing an additional 149,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 173.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after purchasing an additional 115,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

