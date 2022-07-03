Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

VB traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.60. 793,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

