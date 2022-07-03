Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vantage Towers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Vantage Towers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vantage Towers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

VTWRF stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

