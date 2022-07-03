VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given New CHF 350 Price Target at UBS Group

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VACNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of VAT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $370.00.

Shares of VACNY stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

