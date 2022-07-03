VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after buying an additional 848,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.95.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 514,450 shares worth $27,576,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

