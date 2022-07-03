VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $894,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 883,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

