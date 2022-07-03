VAULT (VAULT) Price Up 72.5% This Week

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, VAULT has traded up 72.5% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001900 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $219,080.69 and $5.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00166137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00781564 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00084124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016852 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,116 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

