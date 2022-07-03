Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 255.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $204.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,371 shares of company stock worth $7,106,306. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.68.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.