Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider Sells $1,515,000.00 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,260,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David S. Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, David S. Hall sold 2,260,160 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $1,875,932.80.

VLDR stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 422,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 124,355 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 489.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 540,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.