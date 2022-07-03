Verasity Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.06 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $47.56 million and $4.06 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000905 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000315 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

