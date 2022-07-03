VeriDocGlobal 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52,936.00 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $1.77 million and $52,936.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00285735 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.81 or 0.01865004 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006284 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,398,664,245 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

