VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Up 56.4% in June

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,710,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 27,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. 6,350,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,044,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

