Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,705.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 674,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 167,537 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Virtu Financial by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

VIRT stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of -0.10. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

