VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMW stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,541 shares of company stock worth $9,329,923 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.