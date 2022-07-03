Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 17,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

