Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.56 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

