Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 778,681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.57. The stock has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

