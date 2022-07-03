Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Waste Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $155.65 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

