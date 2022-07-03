Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

WEBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Weber has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weber will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Weber’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

About Weber

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

