Wedbush Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.89.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.