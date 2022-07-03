Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $185.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ITW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.09.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $177.33 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.17.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $5,647,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.