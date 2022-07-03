Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $190.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.76.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE ROK opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 216,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.