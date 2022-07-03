Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.75.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

