Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Down 37.9% in June

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $408,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,933,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 101,595 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of WHG stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.20. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

