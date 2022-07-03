Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 831,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHLM. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

