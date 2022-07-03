Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $111,365.61 and approximately $5.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00008731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00164108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00712958 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00086802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016119 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

