Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.25.

NYSE:WH opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

