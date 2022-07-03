XIO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000265 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

