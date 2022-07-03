Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by First Quadrant LLC CA

First Quadrant LLC CA trimmed its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings in Xperi were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Xperi by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Xperi by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Xperi by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPER. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

