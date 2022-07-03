XSGD Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.96 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. XSGD has a total market cap of $89.96 million and approximately $212,761.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 137,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 126,169,284 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

