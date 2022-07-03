Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Update

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 558,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ZEPP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 246,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

