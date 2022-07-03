ZooKeeper 1-Day Volume Tops $211,767.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $211,767.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00164108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00712958 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00086802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016119 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 194,702,608 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.