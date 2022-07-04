1,019 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,464,500. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.