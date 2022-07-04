151,715 Shares in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Acquired by Zazove Associates LLC

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 151,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of USA Compression Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Shares of USAC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.25. 2,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -583.33%.

USAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About USA Compression Partners (Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.