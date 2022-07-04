15,326 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Purchased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after acquiring an additional 544,733 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,945. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $167.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

