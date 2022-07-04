1,741 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 483,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after acquiring an additional 107,767 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Nordson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $202.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.86. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.