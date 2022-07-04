1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

1933 Industries stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. 1933 Industries has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

About 1933 Industries (Get Rating)

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

