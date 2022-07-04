1,995 Shares in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 956.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.95. 1,034,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,937,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71.

