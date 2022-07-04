200 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Acquired by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in RH by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in RH by 2,284.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

RH stock traded up $8.44 on Monday, hitting $220.70. 47,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.