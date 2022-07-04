209 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 209 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after buying an additional 668,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,584,000 after buying an additional 204,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172,734 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.31. 34,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

