2,226,144 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Acquired by Zazove Associates LLC

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,226,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCO. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. 39,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,050. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

