22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) vs. Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ) Critical Analysis

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) and Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 22nd Century Group and Electronic Cigarettes International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

22nd Century Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 187.56%. Given 22nd Century Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Electronic Cigarettes International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $30.95 million 11.32 -$32.61 million ($0.23) -9.26 Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electronic Cigarettes International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 22nd Century Group.

Profitability

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Electronic Cigarettes International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -109.97% -43.44% -38.70% Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

22nd Century Group beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 22nd Century Group (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company has collaboration with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for exceptional cannabinoid profiles and other superior agronomic traits for medical, therapeutic, and agricultural uses, as well as other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Electronic Cigarettes International Group (Get Rating)

Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is a marketer and distributor of vaping products and electronic cigarettes primarily in the United States and internationally. It offers disposables, rechargeables, tanks, starter kits, e-liquids, open and closed-end vaping systems and accessories. The Company’s brand portfolio includes the FIN, VIP, VAPESTICK and VICTORY. Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

