331,970 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 331,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,601,000. Carvana accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Carvana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Carvana by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,567,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

NYSE CVNA opened at $21.87 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.