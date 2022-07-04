3i Group (LON:III) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,840 ($22.57) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.66) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($17.72) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,221.33 ($14.98).

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,104.50 ($13.55) on Friday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,042 ($12.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.49). The firm has a market cap of £10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 266.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,215.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.72%.

In related news, insider Jasi Halai sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($14.91), for a total value of £37,203.30 ($45,642.62). Also, insider Julia Wilson sold 26,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,128 ($13.84), for a total transaction of £294,182.40 ($360,915.72). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $80,518,342.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

