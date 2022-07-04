3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Trading Down 0.9%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07.
About 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3i Group (TGOPF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.