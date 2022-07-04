3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Trading Down 0.9%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07.

About 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

