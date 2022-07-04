4,377 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 37,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

ACWI stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.48. The company had a trading volume of 144,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,668. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average of $92.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

