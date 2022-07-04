673,019 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 673,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,854,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Gray Television as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,263.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,373 shares of company stock worth $1,825,261 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE GTN traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. 44,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

