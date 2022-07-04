8PAY (8PAY) One Day Volume Tops $91,914.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $477,177.08 and approximately $91,914.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00154393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00858694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00091748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015297 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

